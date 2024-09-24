Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid double advantage against Alaves courtesy of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid made a dream start to their MD7 clash against Alaves after taking the lead inside the opening minute, and they have now built on that by adding a second goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was captain Lucas Vazquez that opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side after 54 seconds, and their lead has now been doubled by Kylian Mbappe, who makes it seven goals for Real Madrid since his arrival in the summer.

It’s fine play from Mbappe, who does so well to fashion the chance after being played in by Jude Bellingham. His level of goals have been somewhat criticised in recent weeks, but that was an excellent one.

Real Madrid will be keen to have this match wrapped up fairly quickly, as the idea will be to reserve energy ahead of the showdown clash against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano this weekend. So far, things are going well in this regard.

