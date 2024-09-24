WATCH: Real Madrid double advantage against Alaves courtesy of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid made a dream start to their MD7 clash against Alaves after taking the lead inside the opening minute, and they have now built on that by adding a second goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was captain Lucas Vazquez that opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side after 54 seconds, and their lead has now been doubled by Kylian Mbappe, who makes it seven goals for Real Madrid since his arrival in the summer.

Kylian Mbappé 🤝 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid's stars combine brilliantly as Mbappé scores his 5th LALIGA goal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QqK03pbYDU — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 24, 2024

QUÉ GOLAZOOOOO DE KYLIAN MBAPPÉ EL NUEVE DEL REAL MADRID 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9QKBHPhP3f — REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) September 24, 2024

MBAPPE SLICES ALAVES THROUGH TO SCORE FOR MADRID 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UJbBUipPFA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 24, 2024

It’s fine play from Mbappe, who does so well to fashion the chance after being played in by Jude Bellingham. His level of goals have been somewhat criticised in recent weeks, but that was an excellent one.

Real Madrid will be keen to have this match wrapped up fairly quickly, as the idea will be to reserve energy ahead of the showdown clash against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano this weekend. So far, things are going well in this regard.