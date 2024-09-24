WATCH: Hilarious moment takes place between Hansi Flick and Barcelona youngster at La Ceramica

Aside from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffering a season-ending knee injury, Barcelona’s trip to Villarreal on Sunday was an enjoyable one. During half time at La Ceramica, there was a rather enjoyable moment that took place between head coach Hansi Flick and Toni Fernandez, one of the Blaugrana’s substitutes.

Fernandez, 16, was spotted by Movistar climbing back into the dugout ahead of the second half, but he had to stand on Flick’s seat to do so – this was not assuming for the German manager, who stared down the teenager for a few seconds before laughing the situation off.

🎥 – The only way Toni Fernández could return to his seat was by stepping on Hansi Flick’s seat. The coach noticed it and then his reaction is worth watching. 😅pic.twitter.com/L96fbx4wHm — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) September 24, 2024

Flick has shown himself to be a likeable character since he took over from Xavi Hernandez during the summer. Barcelona supporters across the world have taken to him very quickly, and while the club’s perfect run in La Liga will have been a large reason for this, his personality will also have played its part.