Sevilla announce surprise contract extension for head coach Garcia Pimienta

It’s not been an easy start to Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s tenure as Sevilla head coach, and early pressure has been placed upon his shoulders after multiple poor results. However, some of that has dissipated after back-to-back home victories, the latest of which came on Tuesday against Real Valladolid.

Soon after the full time whistle at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Sevilla made the shock announcement that they have opted to extend Garcia Pimienta’s contract by an extra year, to 2027.

Garcia Pimienta only signed from Las Palmas in the summer on a two-year deal, and given that Sevilla have had several managers in the last few years, it was even a risk to have him on that long of a contract. It shows that the club’s sporting department has a lot of trust in the 50-year-old, despite the underwhelming start to the season.

A tricky run of fixtures is coming up for Sevilla, as they take on Athletic Club, Real Betis and Barcelona in the next few weeks. Garcia Pimienta will need to get the best out of his players, otherwise the pressure could be back on.

