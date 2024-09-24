RCD Mallorca snatch winner at the death to swap ambitions with Real Betis

Real Betis 1-2 RCD Mallorca

The Benito Villamarin put on its usual warm atmosphere on Monday night to welcome RCD Mallorca to Andalusia, but the Real Betis fans were left with a sickly cold at the final whistle, as the stadium emptied out rapidly.

Betis started off well, with Giovani Lo Celso continuing his brilliant form with a top-corner finish from outside of the box just seven minutes into the match. However a counter-attack just two minutes later saw Cyle Larin play the ball into the path of Dani Rodriguez, who finished well past Rui Silva.

Not deterred by the setback, Dominik Greif was forced into an excellent save from Vitor Roque, but it was Mallorca who made the last 15 minutes of the half their own. Lo Celso was nearly sent off for a rash challenge, but was saved by a VAR review, while the offside prevented Sergi Darder from giving the islanders the lead before the half.

The second half saw Betis take the intiative again, and Ez Abde could not have come closer, when his curler from the left side struck both posts before coming out. Manuel Pellegrini introduced Cedric Bakambu, back from injury after several months out, but it was Aitor Ruibal that had the golden chance, forcing a point-blank save from Greif again in the final minutes. Samu Costa had brought Silva into action too, but he failed to make the most of a golden opportunity.

Into stoppage time, Mallorca looked a little more content with the draw, but a late corner saw substitute Valery Fernandez get his first goal on loan from Girona, meeting the ball at the back post. His effort was deflected slightly by Hector Bellerin, and Silva was just as helpless as Betis were distraught.

Jagoba Arrasate’s third win in Mallorca’s last four matches has Los Bermellones sitting in fifth, admittedly with a game in hand over Betis, who are three points behind them in 11th. Real Valladolid meet the in-form Mallorca at Son Moix on Friday night, while Betis make the long trip to Las Palmas on Thursday evening.