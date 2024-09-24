Raul Gonzalez linked with Real Madrid exit, former club consider approach for manager’s position

Raul Gonzalez has been in charge of Real Madrid Castilla for over five years, and during this period, he has been regularly linked with other jobs. He has continued to stay loyal to the club of his life, although there could soon be another opportunity for him to be tempted away from the Spanish capital.

As per Relevo, Raul is being considered by Schalke 04 as a candidate to be their new manager. The German giants are third-from-bottom in the 2. Bundesliga after a woeful start to the season, and Karel Geraerts lost his job as head coach as a result – his replacement is being sought, and Raul is up there.

Raul is no stranger to Schalke, as he played there for two seasons after leaving Real Madrid. In terms of clubs that are capable of tempting him away from Castilla, they are sure to be right up there, given the sentimentality of the situation.