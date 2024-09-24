Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Alaves: Endrick tipped for first start ahead of Madrid derby

Real Madrid will face Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST, and it could be a special night for one 18-year-old. Brazilian striker Endrick Felipe could make his first Real Madrid start after five appearances off the bench in which he has scored twice already. The Basque side come into the clash in decent form though.

Carlo Ancelotti had said last week that Endrick would start one of the next two games, and coming off the bench on Saturday against Espanyol, most have taken that to mean he will play from the beginning against Alaves. Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior have both been rotated in the last two games as well, and Mbappe could be kept fresh for the Madrid derby on Sunday night.

Dani Carvajal has joined Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz and David Alaba on the sidelines for this match, but will be back for the derby, as confirmed for Ancelotti. Diario AS expect Lucas Vazquez to take his place, and Aurelien Tchouameni to continue at the back with Antonio Rudiger next to him this time. Ferland Mendy and Vinicius are also expected back instead of Fran Garcia and Arda Guler.

#RealMadrid face #Alaves this season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and many are tipping Endrick Felipe to earn his first start. Diario AS feel Aurelien Tchouameni will be back at centre-back, and Vinicius back from the start. pic.twitter.com/i3j5kte27S — Football España (@footballespana_) September 24, 2024

For their part, Marca predict that Eder Militao will start instead of Jude Bellingham, with Tchouameni in midfield. They also see Guler retaining his place ahead of Modric though, and Mbappe playing instead of Endrick.

Luis Garcia Plaza is mostly free of injury issues though, with the exception of Nahuel Tenaglia, who is out with a muscle issue. He would be replaced by Hugo Novoa. Asier Villalibre is expected to be given the nod ahead of Tomas Martinez, while Antonio Blanco will start against his former club. Jon Guridi is also tipped to start, as one of eight changes.

El Glorioso come off the back of a morale-boosting win over Sevilla on Friday night, their third in four matches. Alaves sit seventh currently, although they have a game in hand on Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca ahead of them. Los Blancos will be hoping to cut the gap to Barcelona back down to a point.