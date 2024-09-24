La Liga round-up: Sevilla seal late win against Real Valladolid, Valencia and Osasuna play out scoreless draw

MD7 of the 2024-25 La Liga season, which started last midweek because of European fixtures, continued on Tuesday with three more matches. Real Madrid host Alaves in the late kick-off, but before then, Sevilla hosted Real Valladolid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with Mestalla seeing Valencia take on Osasuna.

Sevilla 2-1 Real Valladolid

Sevilla have made it back-to-back home wins with a battling victory against Real Valladolid. Peque Fernandez scored his first goal for the club before half time, but this was cancelled out by Kike Perez on 56 minutes. Fortunately for Los Nervionenses, Chidera Ejuke was on hand to score a late winner – the result takes them up to 12th, as Valladolid drop into the relegation zone.

Valencia 0-0 Osasuna

No goals at Mestalla as Valencia were unable to build on their victory over Girona from the weekend. Dani Gomez had the best chances for the home side, but Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera was in top form on his way to a clean sheet.

Valencia do come out of the relegation drop zone with this point, as they go 17th. For Osasuna, they rise to seventh.