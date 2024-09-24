Kylian Mbappe goes against the grain at Real Madrid with trainer decision

Kylian Mbappe has had a slightly underwhelming start to his Real Madrid career, with many expecting him to have scored more than the six goals, three of which have been penalties, he has mustered in his opening eight appearances. However, he has at least taken to life in the Spanish capital very well.

Mbappe has impressed his training, although he does do things differently from his teammates, as Relevo have been able to reveal. Notably, he does not have a personal trainer, and he relies on the club’s coaching staff for his physical work.

Also, Mbappe is reported to not be someone that spends too much time in the gym, but he does not have a particular need to be there very often as his game does not overly rely on his strength.

This is similar to what Mbappe did at Paris Saint-Germain, so Real Madrid have no need to question his methods given how good he was in the French capital. Club officials will hope that he can go from strength to strength over the coming months as he continues to settle into his new home.