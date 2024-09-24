“It’s a clear red card” – Alaves manager Luis Garcia Plaza furious with decision during Real Madrid defeat

Real Madrid edged their way to a fifth successive victory on Tuesday, as they saw off a brave fightback from Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu. The visitors scored twice late on to make things interesting, and it could have been even more nervy had Endrick Felipe been shown a red card just before the goals.

In the 83rd minute, Endrick was shown a yellow card by referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz after appearing to kick out at Alaves’ Santiago Mourino. The visitors are adamant that it should have been red, but only a caution was given.

Endrick lleva dos ratos jugados con el Madrid y ya le han perdonado la primera expulsión pic.twitter.com/GtObzSszY1 — Álex (fan) (@LxoMessismoFCB) September 24, 2024

Alaves head coach Luis Garcia Plaza spoke on the incident post-match, and he admitted to being in disbelief that a red card was not shown.

“Endrick should’ve been sent off, it was a clear red card. No one can say that it wasn’t a red for Endrick. He should’ve been sent off. We should’ve played the last 10 minutes against 10 men.”

Lo de Endrick "ES ROJA. Tenían que haber jugado los últimos diez minutos con diez jugadores" pic.twitter.com/58RnIJZ2O4 — MARCA (@marca) September 24, 2024

Endrick was certainly somewhat lucky that the matter was not referred to by VAR. Alaves will fume about it, but Real Madrid won’t mind much as they came away with the three points, even though it was more complicated than it should have been.