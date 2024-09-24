“I feel positive and strong” – Marc-Andre Ter Stegen issues statement following season-ending knee injury

Barcelona have been rocked by news that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will almost certainly miss the remainder of the season, having suffered a serious knee injury during Sunday’s victory over Villarreal at La Ceramica.

It means that the Catalans will be without their captain and first-choice goalkeeper until next season, which is a major blow. On the back of the injury, Barcelona are already working on signing a replacement that would compete with Inaki Pena, who is set to inherit the starting spot for the remainder of the campaign.

While this is ongoing, Ter Stegen has spoken out for the first time since suffering the injury. He thanked everyone for their support, and this included singling out those that were in attendance at La Ceramica.

“I feel truly grateful to all the Barça fans, teammates, rivals, clubs and friends for the support and love you’ve shown me since Sunday. I want to thank the Villarreal supporters for their respect displayed in the stadium, it means a lot to me. I feel positive and strong, now I focus on my recovery. Thank you!”

Ter Stegen’s absence is a big blow for Barcelona. Despite the criticism that has come the German stopper’s way in the last 12 months, he is still one of the club’s most important players, of that there is no doubt.