“He has been below expectations” – Pundit take aim at Julian Alvarez’s poor start at Atletico Madrid

It’s safe to say that Julian Alvarez’s start to life as an Atletico Madrid player has not been straightforward. The big-money summer signing from Manchester City has struggled to hit the ground running in Spain – in seven appearances across all competitions, he has managed only one goal (vs Valencia).

As per MD, Alvarez’s poor start has drawn criticism from Movistar pundit Alvaro Benito.

“We have to give him more chances, but we also have to see reality. He has been below expectations. We are talking about a striker of the highest level. I look at the ideas that a player has in the plays, in the technical gestures.

“At the moment, he leaves me a lot to be desired. Of course you have to give him time because he is a top striker, but at the moment he is not looking like that player.”

Alvarez has plenty of time to make up ground at Atletico Madrid, and club officials will not be overly concerned by his slow start. Nevertheless, his output needs to improve – and it needs to happen sooner rather than later.