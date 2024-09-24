Villarreal

Former Spurs man Etienne Capoue leaves football and has found new sport at the age of 36

French midfielder Etienne Capoue left Villarreal earlier this summer, as his contract expired, and he is yet to find a new club. At least, not a new football club.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has decided to hang up his boots by the looks of things, and Cadena SER report that he has found a new purpose. It was well known at Villarreal that despite playing with no shortage of it, football was not his primary passion in life.

The 36-year-old is more of a fan of basketball, and just three years after lifting the Europa League with the Yellow Submarine, winning man of the match in the final against Manchester United, has found a team. This weekend Capoue made his debut for third tier basketball club Jovens de L’Eliana in Valencia, less than an hour away from Vila-Real. The Frenchman was part of a 78-70 win over Mordevre in a friendly.

While his role was reduced last season, the seven-time France international still played 40 times for Villarreal last season, and if he so desires, could no doubt find employment. He clearly still enjoys competing.

Posted by

Tags Etienne Capoue Tottenham Hotspur Villarreal Watford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News