Football España on CNN as Carlo Ancelotti brings up 300 and Barcelona start season on fire

With Real Madrid looking to settle into a rhythm with their star-studded attacking options, and Barcelona starting their season on fire in La Liga, Football España joined CNN World Sport to discuss the opening act of La Liga, with the Madrid derby on the horizon.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti described it as ‘almost a miracle’ that he was to take charge of his 300th game in charge of Los Blancos on Tuesday night against Alaves. Pressure is never far away from the Santiago Bernabeu though, and while they enjoyed themselves on Saturday night against Espanyol, it’s been a more gentle start to the Kylian Mbappe era than many expected, the causes of which are discussed.

Meanwhile in Barcelona, only the injuries are dampening their start domestically under Hansi Flick, which contains a 100% record. The Blaugrana will have to overcome what could be a season-ending injury to captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen though.

Los Blancos are in action at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night against Alaves at home, while Barcelona host Getafe at the same time on Wednesday.