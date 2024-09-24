Cost of Endrick deal could rise to €72m for Real Madrid claims scout

Endrick Felipe no doubt became the most expensive 16-year-old in history, when a deal was agreed between Real Madrid and Palmeiras for him to move this summer for €40m plus €20m in variables. However one of the people who first noticed Endrick has claimed that the deal could be even larger than first thought.

During an interview with El Chiringuito (via Diario AS), the Director of Palmeiras’ academy, Joao Pedro, has explained that the amount of variables they are due for goals and assists could be as much as €25m in total. For every five goals Endrick scores, Real Madrid must pay €1.5m until the fee reaches €60m. His first call-up to the Brazil team was another €1.5m, but the Ballon d’Or is not one of the objectives.

Endrick already has two goals in just 26 minutes (not including stoppage time), and is set to have the chance to add to that total this evening. Many have him starting against Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening, with Carlo Ancelotti promising rotations ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday night.