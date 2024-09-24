Contract talks underway for right-back linked with Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with star right-back Achraf Hakimi over a new deal. The Parisian side will no doubt be keen to secure a new contract before next summer, with his current contract expiring in 2026.

The Madrid native, who has been linked with a return to Real Madrid last year, is regularly seen back in the Spanish capital, and even has hung out with Kylian Mbappe since his move there, one of his close friends in the PSG dressing room, until this summer. Hakimi has been namedropped as a potential long-term option to replace Dani Carvajal.

🚨🔴🔵 PSG are working on new deal for Achraf Hakimi, one of the players considered key for long term project. Talks already started and PSG are on it. pic.twitter.com/1qKXNxyfiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2024

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Moroccan international is key for the long-term project at the Parc des Princes, and talks are underway.

While it had been said that Achraf was willing to wait until his contract was run down either entirely or until next summer for a reduced fee move, Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold might have put a halt to that idea. The England right-back is out of contract next summer, and Los Blancos have shown their transfer strategy runs through recruiting top players on a free.

Image via Getty Images