Chelsea and Arsenal looking to persuade €45m youngster to reject Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono for some time, but with little movement from Los Blancos in recent months, Premier League giants are wondering if they might have an opportunity.

The 17-year-old playmaker has set multiple records for River since his debut, and is the latest off one of the most successful production lines of talent in South America. Los Blancos have held talks with Mastantuono and his agent, and reports in Spain have previously claimed he already has an agreement with Real Madrid.

However they have not held talks with River, and Caught Offside report that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in him. Mastantuono currently has a contract until the end of 2026 and a €45m release clause, and the London sides are interested in competing with Los Blancos for his signature. That said, Real Madrid are still regarded as favourites for his signature.

Real Madrid have made it a policy of theirs not to pay the release clause for young talents, as seen with Endrick Felipe and they also found a deal for Arda Guler. The big task for Arsenal and Chelsea will be to convince Mastantuono to accept their offer, as usually Los Blancos ask for complete commitment from a player before they begin negotiations with a club.