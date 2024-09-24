Celta Vigo breathe big sigh of relief as in-form defender’s injury is not serious

Celta Vigo’s struggles away from Balaidos continued at the weekend as they lost 3-1 at Athletic Club, and they were rocked early on in that one as Oscar Mingueza was forced off inside the opening minutes at San Mames. The 25-year-old defender, who has two goals and three assists already this season, had to be replaced after suffering an adductor injury.

There had been fears that Mingueza had suffered a serious tear, but fortunately for Celta, it is not serious. As per Marca, it is only an elongation – this means that he may only be out of action for a few days.

The expectation is that Mingueza will be unavailable against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, but there are chances for him to be involved against Girona on Sunday – given how important he has been to Claudio Giraldez’s side in the opening stages of the season, Celta will be very keen to have him back at Balaidos this weekend.