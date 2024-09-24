Barcelona’s Inaki Pena annoyed by replacement rumours ahead of Hansi Flick meeting with Deco

Once again a major injury issue is forcing Barcelona to rethink their plans for the coming season, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen expected to be out for the rest of the season. All options are on the table with regard to what they do next.

On Monday it was reported that Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco had decided to make a signing in goal, although what type of signing it is not yet known. Diario AS say that the Blaugrana will debate whether to sign a bigger name goalkeeper to compete with Inaki Pena, and someone that could eventually compete with the 32-year-old ter Stegen, or someone just to hold them over until next season. One of the long-term options is thought to be 18-year-old US goalkeeper Diego Kochen, but not only is he out for the next month, it is thought that the opportunity would come a little too soon for him.

Breaking: FC Barcelona and Coldplay will be teaming up for the upcoming Clásico. The two parties have struck a deal that will see Barça wear a special logo of the band, yet to be revealed, on their shirts during the game at the Santiago Bernabéu on October 27th as part of the… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 23, 2024

The latter would likely mean a more experienced option such as Claudio Bravo or Keylor Navas, who are without clubs currently. It has also been said that a new signing does not necessarily mean benching Pena, and that might be a nod to the back-up, who is now set to step in for ter Stegen at least for the coming games. The same source report that he has been irritated by the number of names that have been linked with the club, feeling it is a lack of respect for both him and ter Stegen.

Meanwhile MD say that Flick and Deco will meet today to discuss their options, and primarily whether to wait until January to make a move, or to bring in a goalkeeper as quickly as they can – in this case a free agent. Barcelona will have 80% of ter Stegen’s salary to spend on an emergency replacement, reported to be around €7m.

It’s a decision that could well define their season. Ter Stegen made a brutal error against AS Monaco, and was shaky against Valencia in their first game too, but came up with crucial saves against Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano too. With Flick employing a high line, whomever is between the posts will be asked to be alert and smart off their line.