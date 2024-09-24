Barcelona starlet to sign new five-year contract this week, €500m release clause included

In the last few weeks, Barcelona have been working hard on contract renewals. It’s been reported that agreements have been sealed with Fermin Lopez and Gerard Martin, and there will also be confirmation of Marc Bernal’s new deal too.

The latter is expected to sign his contract later this week, as reported by Sport. Barcelona have decided to reward the 17-year-old pivot sensation for his early season form, although his involvement in the 2024-25 campaign is already over because of a serious knee injury.

Bernal will sign the deal soon, but it will not come into effect until he turns 18 next May. The agreement between himself and Barcelona will run until 2009, and the release clause in his new contract is reported to be €500m.

Barcelona have a lot of trust in Bernal, and they will continue to support him during the next 10-12 months of his recovery. There are high hopes for him to succeed in Catalonia, despite the setback of his serious knee injury.