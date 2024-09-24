Barcelona select latest artist to appear on shirt against Real Madrid as part of Spotify sponsorship

It has become a regular feature of El Clasico in recent years that Barcelona will sport the logo of an artist on their shirt, as part of their sponsorship agreement with Spotify. The latest to be featured was Colombian singer Karol G during Barcelona’s 3-2 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blaugrana will return there in the final weekend of October, and after the Rolling Stones, Drake, Rosalia and Karol G, Sport report that Barcelona will sport the logo of Coldplay in their upcoming Clasico. The British band have been in business since 1997, and are set to release their 10th album on the fourth of October this year. They have already announced tour dates for Asia in 2025 too.

Raphinha will captain Barcelona on Wednesday against Getafe if Hansi Flick starts him. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/Bi7exgUHC0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 24, 2024

Barcelona will be hoping it brings them luck – they are in the best form they have shown since before the pandemic, but with players dropping like flies, what state they arrive in at the Bernabeu is another question. Barcelona will return to the ‘Spotify Camp Nou’ this season, where they will be for the return leg in May.