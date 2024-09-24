Barcelona manager Hansi Flick gives backing to Inaki Pena to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick did not rule out bringing in a goalkeeper to replace the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but he was keen to empahsize his confidence in Inaki Pena, their current back-up. Ter Stegen underwent surgery on Monday, and is not expected to be back until May at the earliest.

Flick was asked several questions about their plans for the goalkeeping position, with most of the talk in the Catalan capital over the past two days surrounding potential additions. He went out of his way to back Pena first and foremost though.

“First of all, I have to say that we have full confidence in Inaki Pena, who has come in and has been very professional.”

“Not just in preseason games, but in training, he is doing very well. We have full confidence in him.”

However he did not rule out bringing in an alternative.

“We have to speak about it, I have to also to speak with Dela [goalkeeping coach Luis de la Fuente] to see what he has to say. He has been here for many years, and he knows a lot, and we value his opinion.”

Barcelona have been linked with an array of potential alternatives to ter Stegen since Sunday night, and have 30 days to sign an emergency replacement, or they can wait until January. Using the former rule, they can use 80% of his salary to register a new player, and as it is outside of the transfer window, that player would have to be a free agent. Several veterans have been suggested, including Keylor Navas, and retired duo Wojciech Szczesny and Claudio Bravo.