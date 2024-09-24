Athletic Club receive double injury boost ahead of Europa League opener

On Thursday, Athletic Club take on AS Roma in the first league phase of their 2024-25 Europa League campaign. Ernesto Valverde’s side go into the fixture on the back of three straight La Liga victories, although there are multiple injury concerns that they are also managing.

Nico Williams missed the win against Celta Vigo after taking a blow against Leganes three days prior. As per Diario AS, he trained away from his teammates on Tuesday, but the expectation is that he will be available to play in Rome – this also goes for Oscar De Marcos, who was another to be away from the group.

Starting goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala was forced off at half time against Celta after taking a blow, but he is also expected to be available to Valverde. Unlike Williams and De Marcos, he was part of the group.

Athletic Club will go to Rome with plenty of confidence, and if they have Williams and Agirrezabala available in particular, it’s fantastic news.