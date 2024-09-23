Video: Stricken Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen left hospital in wheelchair

Barcelona are anxiously awaiting news on Marc-Andre ter Stegen‘s knee, after the German goalkeeper went down in agony against Villarreal on Sunday evening. Stretchered off, the early diagnoses have suggested he will be out for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old appears to have a complete tear of his rotular tendon in his knee, according to several medical professionals, which would leave him sidelined for around eight months, as a general rule. He was taken to hospital during the game, and left the same evening in a wheelchair before traveling back to Barcelona. He is likely to have surgery soon if the tests do show the rotular tendon has been torn.

The Catalan side could barely have started better in La Liga, but the injuries to Marc Bernal and now ter Stegen have left major questions marks over their title challenge. In the coming weeks and months it will become clear whether they can or will address those absences in the transfer market, but one way or another, the Blaugrana are likely to feel their absence.