Veteran goalkeeper would be ‘ready’ if Barcelona come calling for Marc-Andre ter Stegen replacement

Barcelona are evaluating their options for the rest of the season, as it looks as though they will be without captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen. It may be that they decide to replace the German now with a free agent, look to sign someone in January, or maintain faith in Inaki Pena.

A number of goalkeepers without a club have come as options to sign on a free, while Alvaro Valles was previously linked with Barcelona, and is not currently playing for Las Palmas. Some have even suggested that they might try to persuade Wojciech Szczesny out of retirment.

Marc-André ter Stegen doesn't want to waste time in his recovery, and surgery is set to be performed today. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 23, 2024

Formerly of Barcelona and Manchester City, Claudio Bravo also retired this summer at 41 years of age, but has told WinWin (via Diario AS) that “if Barca call me, I will be prepared.”

The Chilean legend has been at Real Betis for the final four years of his career, battling Rui Silva for the number one spot for the majority of it. He made 74 appearances during those four campaigns, conceding 81 goals and keeping 23 clean sheets. Last year he featured 9 times, and the season before he was used on 21 occasions.