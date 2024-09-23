Real Madrid recruitment department focusing on two areas ahead of next summer

Real Madrid left two major question marks over their squad planning for this season, and just a month into the campaign, Los Blancos are working on them as potential areas of improvement for next summer.

With David Alaba injured until at least November in all likelihood, and after missing out on Leny Yoro, many wondered if Los Blancos would move for a defender in the transfer market. They decided against it, but according to Matteo Moretto, they are currently scouting young central defenders for the coming summer, with a view to a potential move.

In addition, Toni Kroos also retired without a central midfielder arriving, and while they expect more from Arda Guler and perhaps Jude Bellingham to play deeper, some also wondered whether they might look to replace the German. Moretto informed Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that central midfield is a second area that Real Madrid are scouting for.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been linked with a number of players in both positions, although the most frequent rumour in midfield has been Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez, particularly if City are punished by the Premier League during their ongoing legal case. Meanwhile defenders Castello Lukeba and Yarek Gasiorowski have also been linked to the European champions.