Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the contract renewal of Ferland Mendy, with numerous reports in recent weeks claiming that the deal has already been signed. The French left-back has been a key oart of the side since the return of Carlo Ancelotti, playing whenever fit.

The 29-year-old had been linked with an exit over the previous two years, but his role in their Champions League run this season appears to have convinced the doubters. Ancelotti has backed Mendy hard, and confirmed on Monday that he had renewed his deal.

“We are delighted with him, he has renewed his contract and is doing very well,” Ancelotti commented.

He was asked about his previous statements that Mendy is the best defensive left-back in the world, but the Italian also praised his attacking quality.

“His defensive level is very high and he can be with the ball, it is not that he has difficulty [playing with the ball], but that I do not ask the same of him as the winger. I think that he can do it, if we had a winger who plays more inside, he could do it. But it is better that he stays back there because he has to work with overloads [for the opposition] sometimes.”

It is believed Mendy will renew his contract for another two years; his current deal expires in 2025, but he will extend until 2027. It is expected that he will have major competition for his starting spot next season though, with Alphonso Davies set to arrive on a free from Bayern Munich.