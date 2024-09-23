Real Madrid could face Serie A competition for €45m defender

Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski has become an increasingly frequent sight under Ruben Baraja during his management, and the 19-year-old is highly regarded in Spain. He is also attracting interest from abroad.

The 19-year-old centre-back is out of contract next season, but Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España that his contract will be automatically extended once he hits 20 games for the first team. Currently on 18, Los Che will be able to rest a little easier knowing they are not forced to negotiate down on his €45m release clause, without worrying about losing him for free.

In recent days in Spain Real Madrid have been linked to Yarek as a potential future option for Los Blancos, but Moretto has revealed that they may well face competition from Serie A. Multiple Italian sides have enquired about Valencia’s asking price for the under-19 international, and are monitoring his situation closely.

It looks as if Valencia will have a battle on their hands to keep hold of the latest starlet to emerge from Paterna. In the past, Inter have been linked with the youngster, and Valencia have a habit of letting at least one major promise go every summer, with Giorgi Mamardashvili agreeing a move to Liverpool, even if he has remained at the club this season.