New goalkeeper signing at Barcelona may not arrive as number one

Barcelona look set to move for a goalkeeper in the coming days, following another dreadful injury to captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Many have taken this as a sign that Hansi Flick does not have faith in Inaki Pena, who replaced the German at the weekend, but that may not be the case.

Matteo Moretto has informed Football España that Barcelona retain full confidence in Pena, and while they are evaluating their options in the transfer market, and considering what type of signing they want to make, they are yet to decide whether to sign. It is a decision they will come to in the next week.

Sport also note that a new signing does not necessarily mean Pena will be dropped, while also adding 37-year-old Antonio Adan to the list of names linked with the hole left by ter Stegen’s injury. The former Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid shot-stopper is a free agent after leaving Sporting CP this summer.