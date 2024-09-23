Jude Bellingham to continue playing with shoulder injury despite Real Madrid concern

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was seen massaging his shoulder after coming off against Espanyol on Saturday night, and it appears he has aggravated the dislocated shoulder injury he suffered last season, which has not fully healed. Carlo Ancelotti said he was not overly concerned by the issue, and Bellingham even less so.

According to Marca, the medical department at Real Madrid would recommend a few days of rest for Bellingham, but the England international is not keen on that idea. He is keen to continue playing, as he wants to get back to 100% after missing a month through a foot injury. The 21-year-old has no intention of missing time for his shoulder, which he has avoided undergoing surgery for, and had been getting better in recent months.

Of course, it will have to be taken into account that the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid is coming up next weekend. Dani Carvajal is set to be rested against Alaves on Tuesday, but will be back for the derby after a painful blow. Meanwhile Eduardo Camavinga’s presence will depend on his response during the four training sessions between Alaves and Atletico. Dani Ceballos, Brahim Diaz and David Alaba are all out of action.

Los Blancos have suffered from a number of fitness issues at the start of the season, and with another international break on the horizon, will no doubt be concerned about more on the way. Equally, Ancelotti has been rotating somewhat in recent weeks, with the exception of the likes of Fede Valverde and Kylian Mbappe.