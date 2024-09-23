Former Real Madrid goalkeeper keen on Barcelona move following Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following a devastating injury to captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen during their Sunday night win over Villarreal. They could be looking at a former Real Madrid hero to help them out.

Manager Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco have held talks to discuss the matter on Monday, and came to the conclusion that the best course of action would be to sign a replacement for ter Stegen, given he will likely be out for most if not all of the season.

Ter Stegen aims to return in spring. He wants to be back for the final stretch of the season. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 23, 2024

According to MD, ex-Real Madrid ‘keeper Keylor Navas is interested in that replacement being him. The 37-year-old Costa Rican is currently without a club, and would be happy to sign for the Blaugrana. Working in his favour is that his agent is Jorge Mendes, who has close ties to Barcelona too. Although a deal with Gremio earlier this year was frustrated by negotiations, Navas is keen to play, and his salary would not be an issue if he were to sign for Barcelona.

Navas has been back-up to Gianluigi Donnarumma for the past few seasons, with the exception of a half-season loan at Nottingham Forest last year, in which he played 17 games. Perrhaps the major doubt would be about his ability to play out with his feet, and his ability in one-on-ones, as he tended to be reluctant to come off his line. In terms of experience and shot-stopping, few alternatives can rival him.