Carlo Ancelotti asks Real Madrid again for coach due to short-staffing fear

Real Madrid decided against replacing the injured David Alaba and retired Toni Kroos in the transfer market this summer, but they had sanctioned an addition to their coaching team. It looked as if Stockport County assistant manager Andy Mangan would arrive to strengthen their staff, but he was refused a work permit.

According to Relevo, Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff have once again asked for an extra coach to help out, feeling they are short-staffed. They believe that the next step to improving performances is bringing in somebody else to help out with working on tactical and technical ideas. Currently Ancelotti’s staff consists of eight members; assistant Davide Ancelotti, goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis, coach Francesco Mauri, technical analyst Simone Montanaro, technical and fitness coach Mino Fulco and fitness coach Antonio Pintus, as well as two video analysts.

It is pointed out that Unai Emery’s staff at Aston Villa consists of 20 members, while Marcelino Garcia Toral’s is closer to thirty at Villarreal. It has led to the coaching staff taking over tasks like set-pieces or training exercises that they are not necessarily given to, while Davide Ancelotti and Mauri handle the tactical part almost exclusively. They feel the club would be better off if they were allowed to divide the load more, and specialise in specific areas.

Real Madrid are not necessarily against adding another coach, but are keen not to bring in just another body, and want a coach of value. Part of the reason is they do not want to disrupt the current harmony between the current staff and players. If they are to bring someone in, they want it to be a coach that will stick around after Ancelotti is gone. Ancelotti and his staff have people in mind, but it will come down to the club’s decision.

The likelihood is that Davide Ancelotti and Mauri leave to embark on their own coaching career once Carlo leaves or his dismissed. The fitness team and Llopis will likely remain, but Montanaro is another part of the staff that could follow the Ancelottis if they depart. Clearly the failed Mangan hiring indicates Los Blancos are willing to act though.