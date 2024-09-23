Barcelona President Joan Laporta to meet with La Liga President Javier Tebas to discuss salary limit situation

Despite promises in the spring that Barcelona would be back within their salary limit and able to operate in the transfer market without extra restrictions, the Blaugrana remain in the red. La Liga President Javier Tebas has told the press on multiple occasions that Barcelona were in a much better position, and President Joan Laporta intends to find out exactly what that position is.

According to Jijantes, Laporta will meet with Tebas imminently to discuss Barcelona’s finances, and see exactly what Barcelona must do to make it back within their salary limit. He will travel to Madrid to meet with Tebas and put across convincing arguments about their current finances. The key deal could be their new sponsorship agreement with Nike, which has been in the works for six months at least now, and another meeting last week continued to advance talk.

Barcelona are in desperate need of another injection of cash before the end of December, as Pau Victor and Dani Olmo are only registered until January under the emergency injury signing rule. That will expire in January, and if they are not registered by then, Barcelona cannot register them a second time.