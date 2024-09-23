Barcelona confirm surgery for Marc-Andre ter Stegen less than 24 hours after knee injury

Barcelona will waste no time in addressing Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s horror-injury, and the German goalkeeper will have an operation on Monday afternoon, as confirmed by the club.

Ter Stegen, 32, collapsed to the ground in agony after claiming a ball in the air against Villarreal, and was stretchered off immediately. Taken to hospital, ter Stegen’s reaction made it clear that it was a serious injury, and he would likely be out for a long time – it seems likely it will be the end of his season, with April the earliest possible return date.

Arnau Tenas returning from PSG could perhaps be an option. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 23, 2024

The Blaugrana confirmed a complete rupture of his patellar tendon on Monday, and announced that he would be undergoing surgery in the afternoon. The club also promised a second update after the surgery.

All eyes are on Barcelona to see how they will respond to the injury. Inaki Pena was trusted for several months in ter Stegen’s absence last season, but the German was back in February. Barcelona could opt for a goalkeeper in the January transfer market, or look to sign a new goalkeeper who is currently a free agent.