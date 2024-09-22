WATCH: Raphinha adds fourth as Barcelona assert their dominance over Villarreal

Barcelona are set to re-establish their four-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings. They have been excellent against high-flying Villarreal at La Ceramica, and despite a few wobbles, they have now gone 4-1 up.

Robert Lewandowski’s double had Barcelona on their way in the first half, although Ayoze Perez’s goal cut the lead in half going into the interval. Pablo Torre’s fine strike restored the two-goal advantage in the second period, and despite Lewandowski missing a penalty, which would have secured his hat-trick, the Catalans have now added a fourth courtesy of Raphinha.

Raphinha’s excellent form continues, as he is set up by Pau Victor. Barcelona have produced another strong performance at La Ceramica, and their domestic bliss is surely on its way to continuing.

The key now for Barcelona is seeing this one out, and not allowing Villarreal to give themselves a chance at a comeback. They should be able to get through without any complications.