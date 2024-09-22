WATCH: Pablo Torre restores Barcelona’s two-goal lead over Villarreal

Barcelona were rocked by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s serious-looking knee injury at the end of the first half in their MD6 clash against Villarreal. Having led 2-1 at the interval, Hansi Flick’s side have bounced back from that blow in very good fashion, and they have now added a third goal.

Robert Lewandowski had given the visitors a dream start, and he would add a second on 36 minutes. However, Villarreal managed to get one back soon after courtesy of Ayoze Perez, and this came just before Ter Stegen’s horror injury.

Barcelona’s two-goal lead is now back, and their third has come from Pablo Torre – it’s a fine strike from the young midfielder, whose effort from the edge of the box flew past Villarreal goalkeeper Diego Conde.

A goal and assist! 👏 Pablo Torre strikes from outside of the box and helps Barcelona to a 3-1 lead 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/cMrXJIcGys — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 22, 2024

DON PABLO TORRE IS BACKpic.twitter.com/pQAGBOvynP — sara⁴ (@sglezzzz) September 22, 2024

Torre has had few chances since joining Barcelona in 2022, but he has taken the first one presented to him by Flick. That will be delightful for the German head coach, who pushed hard to keep him at the club over the summer.