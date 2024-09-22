WATCH: Hansi Flick praised for classy gesture towards Barcelona supporters

Hansi Flick has made a real impact at Barcelona since taking over from Xavi Hernandez at the end of last season. The German head coach has inspired the Catalans to five straight La Liga victories, but it’s not only his on-field work that has delighted the club’s fanbase.

Earlier this week, Flick was spotted spotting by the side of the road to sign autographs for supporters. At that time, it had started to rain, and he classily invited those waiting for him to come underneath a nearby bus shelter – this has led to widespread online praise for the Barcelona head coach.

Video: Hansi Flick stopped his car to sign autographs, stepped out, and invited the fans to stand under the shelter to avoid getting soaked in the rain. He then signed autographs for them. Class. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KKf8Kc0eK8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 22, 2024

Despite Thursday’s defeat to Monaco in their first Champions League match of the season, there is a feel-good atmosphere surrounding Barcelona at the moment. Flick can take his fair share of credit for that, as he appears to have revitalised the first team since being appointed as head coach.