WATCH: Barcelona and Villarreal trade goals as La Ceramica score goes to 2-1

Barcelona had been well on their way to making it six wins from six at the start of the new La Liga season, having added to the early goal they scored at La Ceramica. However, Villarreal have managed to find a quickfire response, meaning that it is now 2-1 to the Catalans.

It was Robert Lewandowski that fired home the opening goal at La Ceramica, and the Polish veteran has been added his and Barcelona’s second on the 36th minute. After a scramble inside the penalty area, he acrobatically volleyed the ball into an empty net, with Diego Conde out of position after making a save.

However, Barcelona’s two-goal advantage only last two minutes. A wonderful through ball from Alex Baena played Nicolas Pepe in behind, and he unselfishly squared for Ayoze Perez to score his fourth goal of the season.

These two always seem to produce classic matches, and another one appears to be brewing at La Ceramica. Barcelona will hope that they are the ones that emerge happiest.