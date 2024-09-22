Trent Alexander-Arnold offers transfer update amid Real Madrid links

Real Madrid transfer target Trent Alexander-Arnold has offered a cryptic update on his future at Liverpool.

The England international has enjoyed a fine start to the 2024/25 Premier League season with Arne Slot’s team, but his next move is unknown.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key players heading into the final nine months of their contract at Anfield with extension talks yet to start.

Liverpool plan to sit down with their defender before the end of 2024, but he can negotiate with non-English sides from the start of 2025, and Los Blancos are monitoring the situation with interest.

Real Madrid will not make a mid-season move, but they are keen on a free transfer next summer, and the 25-year-old appears open to whatever comes next in his career.

“I’ve always said I want to captain this club. That’s a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands”, as per quotes from Sky Sports.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say. The most important thing is always trophies.”

Alexander-Arnold could face an early ‘audition’ for Real Madrid in the coming months with Liverpool hosting the reigning champions in the UEFA Champions League on November 27.