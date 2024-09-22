Thibaut Courtois offers support to injured rival Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Serious injuries can break down rivalry barriers in elite football as shown by Thibaut Courtois’ support for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Barcelona extended their 100% winning record to six La Liga games in 2024/25, via a ruthless 5-1 victory in Castellon, but the post game focus was all on Ter Stegen.

La Blaugrana’s captain was stretchered off in agony at the Estadio de la Ceramica, just before half time, with what appears to be a serious knee injury.

The coming days will determine the extent of the injury, and how long Ter Stegen is out for, but the signs do not look positive.

Despite their huge rivalry on either side of the El Clasico divide, Courtois and Ter Stegen have also driven each other on, as two of the best goal keepers in world football.

👏Thibaut Courtois with a message of support for his El Clasico rival Marc-Andre Ter Stegen https://t.co/FQhp4JhKHe — Football España (@footballespana_) September 22, 2024

Courtois himself suffered a serious knee in 2023, which sidelined him for nine months, and he offered his backing to Ter Stegen, ahead of a gruelling road to recovery.

“I’m sorry about the injury Ter Stegen, it really hurt to see you leave the field like that. I hope you can recover soon and we can see you in goal again.”