Robert Lewandowski ends the weekend back on top of the La Liga scoring charts with six league goals in 2024/25.

The Polish veteran has scored in four of Barcelona’s six league games so far this season with starts in each of them.

Despite being the elder statesman in the La Blaugrana attack, his ruthlessness in front of goal remains as sharp as ever, and he netted twice in the 5-1 weekend win at Villarreal.

Game load management will be crucial for the 36-year-old in the coming months but he has already outlined his determination to score over 20 league goals once again.

All six goals have come inside the box, with Lewandowski’s preseason demands for more crosses into the penalty area met, and he is confident there is more to come.

“This season we look for more passes or crosses into the box, and as a striker, that’s my area, I can do many things”, as per quotes from Marca.

As the schedule steps up in the coming weeks, across La Liga and UEFA Champions League action, Lewandowski looks set for a rest at some point, as Getafe head to Catalonia on September 25.