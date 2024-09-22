Alaves Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid to key rest key duo for Alaves clash as preparations are made for Madrid derby

Real Madrid are in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule. Tuesday’s match against Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu will be their fourth in 10 days, and all of this is being done with a depleted squad because of injuries.

Jude Bellingham returned earlier this week from a foot problem, which had kept him out since the start of September. He will be protected during his upcoming run of fixtures, and as reported by Arancha Rodriguez, he will play no part against Alaves, as the idea is for him to be rested.

It’s not only Bellingham that will be unavailable on Tuesday, as the report also states that Dani Carvajal is to be given a rest by Carlo Ancelotti.

Against Espanyol, Bellingham appeared to hurt the shoulder that has plagued him for the last month, and this is likely the reason why he has been rested. The good news for Real Madrid is that he and Carvajal are expected to be fine to face local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano next weekend.

