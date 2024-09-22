Real Madrid scouted defender during Atletico Madrid-RB Leipzig Champions League encounter

Having missed out on signing a new centre-back during this summer’s transfer window, Real Madrid are left with a lack of options in the position for the 2024-25 campaign. It’s something that club bosses will be keen to avoid in 2025-26, so signing a new defender next summer is a very possible option.

Targets are starting to be drawn up by Real Madrid’s sporting department. Yarek Gasiorowski and Vitor Reis are two leading candidates at this stage, while another player that is being considered is RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba.

According to Marca, Lukeba has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, and they scouted him during Leipzig’s Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Currently, Real Madrid are in no rush to make a move for a new central defender, having missed out on Leny Yoro during the summer. It’s a case of building up targets, but gradually, it’s become more and more certain that a new signing in the position will be sought in 2025.