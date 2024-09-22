Real Madrid are managing the fitness of Jude Bellingham with extreme caution.

The England international has endured an injury disrupted start to the 2024/25 season with games missed either side of the September international break.

Bellingham has now started successive games for Los Blancos, in UEFA Champions League and La Liga action, but he did not complete 90 minutes in either.

The latest reports indicate he and Dani Carvajal will be rested for the midweek clash with Alaves to allow his fitness to be built up.

However, it is a long standing shoulder issue which is causing concern in the long term, as Real Madrid attempt to find a solution which does not require surgery, as per Diario AS.

The club are hoping to implement more rest breaks, and there is a potential he could be omitted from England duty in October, if his body continues to feel the weight of an excessive game load.