Manchester City to rival Real Madrid in Jamal Musiala race

Manchester City are ready to battle Real Madrid for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala in 2025.

The Germany international has been linked with a potential move away from the Bundesliga giants with Los Blancos rumoured to be the front runner to sign him.

Musiala’s current deal in Bavaria expires in June 2026 but he is yet to open formal negotiations on a renewal.

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl confirmed last week the club are hoping to tie up a renewal for their star winger but admitted an agreement could be difficult.

Musiala is rumoured to be unconvinced by his ability to win the UEFA Champions League with a move to Madrid or Manchester offering a potential better chance.

As per the latest update from Teamtalk.com, City are ready to take on Real Madrid, despite a potential £100m asking price for the 21-year-old.

Both teams have the financial muscle to launch an offer but Real Madrid’s forward options could require a sale to fit Musiala into their plans.