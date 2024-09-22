La Liga Round Up: Atletico Madrid held by Rayo as Athletic Club win again

Atletico Madrid wrapped up Sunday night’s La Liga action with scrappy 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona stormed to a 5-1 win at Villarreal to extend their winning streak to six games so far this season after Leganes drew at Getafe and Athletic Club beat Celta Vigo.

Getafe 1-1 Leganes

A gritty derby clash in the capital got the ball rolling on Sunday’s games as Getafe remain without a league win so far this season.

Leganes edged up to six points overall, as they were unable to hold onto a lead, via Jorge Saenz’s goal in the closing stages.

Getafe might not have a victory yet in 2024/25, but they will keep on fighting, as Borja Mayoral slotted home a late penalty to grab a draw.

Y volvió a entrar en la red. ¡La unión que hemos vivido hoy es la que nos va a llevar al objetivo! Gracias por vuestro apoyo, azulones 💙 pic.twitter.com/10sr60gi4I — Borja Mayoral (@Mayoral_Borja) September 22, 2024

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo

Athletic Club move up into third place in La Liga at the end of Gameweek Six as they eased past Celta Vigo in Bilbao.

The Basque side made it three league wins in a row with a first half double from Gorka Guruzeta either side of Iago Aspas’ equalising penalty.

Celta kept themselves in the contest late on before Alvaro Djalo netted his first goal in Spanish football to secure all three points for the home side.

💬 Álvaro Djaló se ha unido al grupo. 🔥 ¡Primer gol con el Athletic! Goazen, Alvaro!! ¡Vamos a por más! 👏 3-1 I #AthleticCelta #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/BzuKB4buTN — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) September 22, 2024

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid missed out the chance to keep up with the early season title pace as they were held to a draw by Rayo.

Chances at both ends ensured a rapid start in Vallecas before Julian Alvarez’s rocket rattled the hosts crossbar.

Just as the visitors appeared to be gaining control before the break, Rayo squeezed themselves in front, as Isi Palazon tapped home following a sweeping counter attack.

Rayo Vallecano lead ⚪🔴 Isi Palazón's goal is awarded after a quick check and the hosts are ahead now ⚽ pic.twitter.com/wFnUhXckQv — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 22, 2024

However, the away side rallied after the restart, as Conor Gallagher curled home an equaliser, with a goal for the second weekend running at his new side.

What a finish by Conor Gallagher 🔥 The Englishman equalises for Atleti with a fantastic strike from outside the box 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fCclFewoZm — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 22, 2024

Alvarez and Angel Correa were kept out in the dying minutes as the home team seized a vital point.

