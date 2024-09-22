Koke slams Atletico Madrid attitude in Rayo Vallecano draw

Atletico Madrid dropped points as they were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Los Rojiblancos remain unbeaten in league action so far this season but they drew a third game from six.

Conor Gallagher netted for the second weekend in a row, as the England international settles into life in the Spanish capital, but captain Koke was angry at full time.

The visitors struggled in the first half, and only an improved second period allowed them to rally, and their skipper had a clear message for his teammates at full time.

“We were missing everything in the first half. We have to push harder. Everyone has to run, you don’t win just because of the shirt”, he said in a post match interview.

🚨Koke rages as Atletico Madrid draw at Rayo Vallecano https://t.co/TgrO1OyJs2 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 22, 2024

“If you don’t run, you can’t play at Atletico Madrid. The attitude in the first half cannot continue.”

As the schedule continues to step up, Atletico Madrid now face a midweek trip to Celta Vigo,, as they land in Galicia on September 26.

That is their build up to their biggest game of the season in another Madrid derby next weekend, at home to Real Madrid, on September 29.

Los Rojiblancos won 3-1 at home to their fierce rivals last season and they have lost just one home league game against Los Blancos since 2019.

