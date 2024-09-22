Jude Bellingham to avoid punishment for X-rated referee rant

Real Madrid may have defeated Espanyol 4-1 on Saturday, but it was still a somewhat frustrating evening for the hosts. One particular moment of angst came about when Jude Bellingham was shown a late yellow card, and he did not take too kindly to the decision of referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

Bellingham aimed an X-rated comment in the direction of Munuera Montero, which was picked up by the cameras but not the on-field referee. He avoided further punishment at that time, and he will do so again post-match.

As reported by Marca, the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) have decided not to take action against Bellingham. They could have reported the English midfielder over the incident, but they will not do so.

It means that Real Madrid do not have to worry about being without Bellingham for next week’s La Liga matches. Barring any complications, he’ll be available to face Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.