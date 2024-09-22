Injury problems mount for Barcelona as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffers serious-looking knee injury

The first half of Barcelona’s trip to Villarreal has been enthralling. The LaLiga leaders lead 2-1 at the interval after a double from Robert Lewandowski, with Ayoze Perez having grabbed a goal back for the home side. However, the Catalans appear to have suffered a major blow minutes before half time.

Moments after making a crucial 1v1 save, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is suspected to have suffered a serious knee injury. He landed awkwardly after claiming the resulting corner, and he appeared to be in a lot of pain before being stretchered off.

Mucha fuerza Ter Stegen 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/TqA1KKtAbz — REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) September 22, 2024

¡UN MOMENTO DURÍSIMO! 🥺 Saltan todas las alarmas por lo que puede ser grave lesión de Ter Stegen. ¡Qué lástima!#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/pbwHCC7wxm — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) September 22, 2024

Understandably, supporters are fearing the worst with Ter Stegen, and if it is confirmed to be an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the German goalkeeper would be the third Barcelona player to have had that happen in the last 12 months, after midfielders Gavi and Marc Bernal. For now, it is an excruciating waiting game for those associated with the Catalan giants.