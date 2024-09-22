Frenkie de Jong concern continues at Barcelona, definitive return date cannot be set

Earlier this week, Frenkie de Jong made his long-awaited return to training. Barcelona have been without the Dutch midfielder since April because of a troubling ankle injury, but now, a comeback appears to be in sight.

Barcelona are hoping to have de Jong back in the next two weeks, but it’s not certain that this ends up happening. According to Diario AS, club officials are still greatly concerned about his ankle – currently, the feeling he has in it changes daily, meaning that it is impossible to predict when he will be able to return to action.

Earlier in the season, Barcelona had recommended surgery to de Jong as a way of completely rectifying the injury, but he did not entertain the possibility. There is undoubtedly a fear that a recurrence could happen if he returns to the pitch too early, which makes it understandable why there is such great concern.

The problem for Barcelona is that they cannot do without de Jong for much longer – they only have three pivot options, and one of those (Pedri) is having to play further forward because of injuries to Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez.