Hansi Flick was clear in his post match message of support for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as Barcelona stormed past Villarreal.

La Blaugrana extended their 100% winning record to six La Liga games with a ruthless 5-1 victory in Castellon but the end of game focus was on Ter Stegen.

Barcelona’s captain was stretchered off in agony just before half time, with what appears to be a serious knee injury.

Ter Stegen will be sent for tests in the coming days, to determine the extent of the injury, but the initial prognosis hints that his season could be over.

Flick was unable to offer an update on his goal keeper at full time but the former Bayern Munich boss was clear in his praise of the veteran stopper.

“We’ll wait. It looks like a serious injury, but we wait”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I’m very happy for the team, and with a 5-1 win, but also very sad for Ter Stegen.”

Flick’s comments were echoed by Raphinha, as the Brazilian took on the armband late on and scored twice, before hailing Barcelona’s stricken star at the end of the game.

“He is a very special and important person in the locker room. This victory is 100% for him.”